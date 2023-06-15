Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 59.8% in May

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the May 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAUHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Straumann in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Straumann presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

Straumann Stock Performance

Straumann stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.19. 27,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,988. Straumann has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.

Straumann Increases Dividend

Straumann Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.0493 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

