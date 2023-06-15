Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 59.8% in May

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the May 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SAUHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Straumann in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Straumann presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.
Straumann Stock Performance
Straumann stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.19. 27,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,988. Straumann has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.
Straumann Company Profile
Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.
