Stratis (STRAX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $58.68 million and $1.29 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001561 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,645.49 or 0.06573877 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00045094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00034331 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00017365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,162,111 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

