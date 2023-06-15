Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Up 1.7%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €67.90 ($73.01) and last traded at €67.30 ($72.37). 7,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.20 ($71.18).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBS. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Stratec in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on Stratec in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on Stratec in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on Stratec in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €73.16. The stock has a market cap of $818.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.29.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

