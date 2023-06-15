Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

CVS opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.97. The company has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

