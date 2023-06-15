Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,019 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,028,000 after acquiring an additional 125,052 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1 %

ADSK stock opened at $213.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

