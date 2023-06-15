Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Amgen comprises about 1.2% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after acquiring an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $222.28 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.