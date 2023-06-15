Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 375.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,714,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249,270 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,736.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $97,957,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,941,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,487,000.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

