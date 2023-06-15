Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Invests $298,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,901,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

