Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.1% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $365.90 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $366.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

