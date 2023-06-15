Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DUK opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

