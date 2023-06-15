Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

