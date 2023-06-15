Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded by DNB Markets to “Hold”

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEOAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of SEOAY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 95,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,380. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

