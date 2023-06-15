StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,578,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Sara Bay Financial owned about 11.99% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Featured Stories

