StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Revvity (NYSE:PKI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PKI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Revvity from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Revvity from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.60.

Revvity Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day moving average is $132.78. Revvity has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

Revvity ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.65%.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revvity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after buying an additional 151,569 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revvity by 243,398.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,877,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,510,000 after buying an additional 11,872,957 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Revvity by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,936,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,324,127,000 after buying an additional 158,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Revvity by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,579,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 105,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Revvity by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,204,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,225,000 after buying an additional 32,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

