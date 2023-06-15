StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.05 on Monday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oragenics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

