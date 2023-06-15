StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.05 on Monday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
