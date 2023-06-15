StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Kimball International Stock Performance
KBAL stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.
Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $166.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.50 million. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimball International will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kimball International
Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

