StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Performance

KBAL stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $166.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.50 million. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimball International will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kimball International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimball International by 20.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

