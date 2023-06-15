Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 20.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PulteGroup Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

PulteGroup stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,833. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $74.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

