Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MongoDB from $235.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MongoDB from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $280.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.35.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,017,209.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,682 shares of company stock worth $26,516,196 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MongoDB Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.84. The company had a trading volume of 297,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,195. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.46. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $398.89.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.