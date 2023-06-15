Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 33,159 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical volume of 21,672 put options.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,772,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,359. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.