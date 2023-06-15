Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Eneti Call Options (NYSE:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,193 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 389% compared to the average daily volume of 653 call options.

Eneti Stock Performance

Eneti stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.80. 1,093,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,259. The stock has a market cap of $456.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.75. Eneti has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. Eneti had a net margin of 43.52% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts predict that Eneti will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eneti Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

NETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eneti from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NETI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Eneti by 497.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Eneti by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eneti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

