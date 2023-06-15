Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 14th (ACN, ALV, BFS, CPSS, DPZ, DRQ, EMR, GASS, GUROF, ITW)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 14th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

