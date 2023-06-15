Stifel Nicolaus Raises Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $105.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

JBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.29.

Jabil Stock Up 1.0 %

JBL stock opened at $99.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

