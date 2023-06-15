Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Price Target to C$1.80

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 176.92% from the stock’s current price.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 4.8 %

Cathedral Energy Services stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.65. 489,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,210. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.05. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.47 and a 52 week high of C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of C$128.52 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.1675127 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

