STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TUGN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. 4,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.2136 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.
Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.