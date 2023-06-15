STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TUGN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. 4,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12.

Get STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.2136 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Get Rating ) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 79.67% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $15,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.