Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 129,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,205,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 17.9% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.