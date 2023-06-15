Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $67.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

