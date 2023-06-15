Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,278 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

