Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,177 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 358,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 147,726 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 44,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 1,563,739 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

