Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,613 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.5% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $55.50 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.