Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Cap of $67.08 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000613 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $67.08 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,067.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00292348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.82 or 0.00525866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00059807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.44 or 0.00412660 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003968 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,484,875 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

