Status (SNT) Trading 11.7% Lower This Week

Status (SNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $75.89 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00020208 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00018804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015615 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,081.49 or 1.00056157 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02046627 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $908,758.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

