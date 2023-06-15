Status Price Hits $0.0196 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Status has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $75.54 million and $1.35 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00018758 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015853 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,039.84 or 1.00036572 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01968696 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,252,473.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.