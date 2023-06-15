Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $7,880,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

