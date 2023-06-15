Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) PT Raised to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.26 million. Research analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stagwell news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,734,257 shares of company stock worth $152,611,273 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Stagwell by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 169,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 1,951.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 980,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 932,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,541,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

