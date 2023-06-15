StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

StageZero Life Sciences Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SZLSF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,803. StageZero Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. StageZero Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 388.59% and a negative return on equity of 877.87%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

