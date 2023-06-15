St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.7% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

