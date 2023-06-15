St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Invests $1.41 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,043 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. NIKE comprises about 1.4% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NIKE by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Trading Up 5.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $112.86 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.