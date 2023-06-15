ssv.network (SSV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.80 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for $16.01 or 0.00063814 BTC on popular exchanges. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $177.38 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

