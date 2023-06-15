Square Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.96 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Square Token token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00003720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $21,920.72 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.95286246 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $21,446.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

