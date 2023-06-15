SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.2% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $29.58.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

