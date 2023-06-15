SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stock Position Reduced by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803,893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,248,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,865,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after acquiring an additional 46,607 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,540,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 354,035 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 85,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,489. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

