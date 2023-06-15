Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the May 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Performance
SPKKY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. 17,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,381. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $17.33.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.