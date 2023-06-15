Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the May 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

SPKKY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. 17,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,381. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $17.33.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

