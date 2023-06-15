Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark Networks

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 223.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spark Networks will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 254,861 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 728,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.