SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance
SpareBank 1 SMN stock remained flat at $11.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.
About SpareBank 1 SMN
