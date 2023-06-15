SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

SpareBank 1 SMN stock remained flat at $11.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

