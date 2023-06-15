Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading Down 5.4%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.02 and last traded at C$5.06. 20,130 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 18,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Source Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.36. The company has a market cap of C$67.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,744.82.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.