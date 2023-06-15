Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $374.37

Shares of Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 374.37 ($4.68) and traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.00). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 321 ($4.02), with a volume of 47,294 shares trading hands.

Somero Enterprises Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 333.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 374.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of £181.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Somero Enterprises

In other news, insider Anne Ellis acquired 8,000 shares of Somero Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £29,120 ($36,436.44). 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

