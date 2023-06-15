SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW) Short Interest Down 36.1% in May

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SomaLogic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 99,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in SomaLogic by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 573,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 223,842 shares during the last quarter.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

Shares of SomaLogic stock remained flat at $0.35 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771. SomaLogic has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

