Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SWDAF remained flat at $37.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $37.19.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
