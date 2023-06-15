Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading 0.9% Higher

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €32.54 ($34.99) and last traded at €32.38 ($34.82). 188,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.10 ($34.52).

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

