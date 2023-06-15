SoFi Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 283,323 call options on the company. This is an increase of 62% compared to the typical volume of 175,061 call options.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.51. 88,463,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,075,051. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

